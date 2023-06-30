ADVERTISEMENT
4 important tips to maintain a healthy weight

Berlinda Entsie

Having an optimal weight not just makes us look and feel good, but also helps us avoid various diseases or illnesses that come with obesity or malnourishment.

Maintaining a healthy weight is not a one-time game, it’s about adopting a sustainable lifestyle that you have to keep up with every single day for your health and overall well-being.

Having that ideal weight is a task. It is a result of the perfect amalgamation of diet, workout, and stress management.

By incorporating these basic habits, you can achieve and sustain a healthy weight. Here's how:

  • Eat balanced diet
The foundation of maintaining a healthy weight lies in consuming a well-balanced diet. Focus on incorporating a myriad of nutrient-dense foods into your everyday meals. Fill your plate with colourful vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Avoid or limit processed foods, sugary beverages, and foods high in saturated and trans fat. By nourishing your body with wholesome foods, you provide it with the necessary nutrients for optimal function and energy.

  • Stay hydrated 

Don’t overlook the importance of staying hydrated. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day not only supports overall health but also aids in weight management. Water helps boost metabolism, suppresses appetite, and promotes optimal digestion. Make it a habit to carry a reusable water bottle with you and sip on water consistently.

  • Exercise

Adding workouts into your fitness routine is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. It not only helps build lean muscle mass but also improves bone density and increases metabolism. Engage in regular strength training exercises such as weightlifting, resistance training, or bodyweight exercises. These activities not only shape and tone your body but also contribute to a healthier weight and overall fitness.

  • Manage stress

Chronic stress can hinder weight management efforts. When the body experiences stress, it goes into protection mode, often leading to weight gain and increased fat storage. Take proactive steps to manage stress, such as practising relaxation techniques, engaging in activities you enjoy, getting enough sleep, and seeking support from a loved one, or a professional. By effectively managing stress, you reduce the likelihood of emotional eating and promote a healthy mindset towards food and the body.

