4 vegetables that help you grow taller

Generally, our height stops growing when we say goodbye to our teenage years. But if you still harbour dreams of growing by a few inches, despair not, for help is at hand!

It is always advisable to eat a balanced diet. Vegetables form a vital part of a balanced diet and are good for health as well as the proper functioning of the body.

Veggies also help in maintaining proper secretion of hormones in the body. Did you know that if you include the right amount of vegetables, you could still increase your height? Does that sound too good to be true?

Below are 4 foods you should be eating to gain height:

Spinach

Spinach is a green edible vegetable that is found mostly in the southern parts of Asia. It is very nutritional and contains calcium, vitamins, iron and fibres that are essential for the proper functioning of the body. These nutrients are also important for proper growth of the body.

Okra

Okra is a flowering plant. The common names for okra are lady’s fingers, gumbo or bhindi. The vegetable of this plant is very gooey that functions as a laxative. It is very nutritional and contains vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, water and fibres. These nutrients work to coax the growth hormones in the body out of their slumber and help the body grow vertically!

Beans

Beans are very nutritious vegetables. They contain nutrition such as vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates, folate and fibres. Consumption of beans helps in increasing your height as it contains high amount of proteins.

Broccoli