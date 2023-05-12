5 common sexual injuries you experience, remedies

An elusive fractured penis or a vaginal tear comes to mind when we think of sex-related injuries.

Unhealthy sexual practices can lead to injuries and make it a painful experience.

Here are some common sexual injuries and ways to avoid them:

Sore vagina or anus

Rough sex or a foreign object (like a dildo) can tear the sensitive tissue inside the vagina or anus. This can be painful, and you may bleed.

Don't put anything inside your vagina or anus until the area heals. Use a lubricant whenever you have sex to avoid injuries in the future.

Broken penis

You can fracture your penis if you bend it too far or hit it hard against your partner's pelvis when you slip out while thrusting. This is different from a broken finger or toe. That’s because your penis has no bones. Instead, the force ruptures one of the two cylinders inside that fill with blood during an erection. Signs of a penile fracture are a popping sound, swelling, and intense pain.

It is important to get medical help when such menace occurs.

Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI)

Without proper precautions, you and your partner could pass bacteria, viruses, and other germs to each other.

Condoms are the best way to avoid these infections. Having only one sex partner can also lower your risk.

Genital burning

Feeling a burn in your vagina or penis is never normal -- during sex or otherwise. Many problems cause a burning sensation. In women, it can be due to vaginal dryness from low estrogen levels around the time of menopause. An injury, infection, or lack of lubrication can also cause burning or pain in either partner. Burning once in a while is probably no reason to worry. But if it often happens with sex, check with your doctor.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)