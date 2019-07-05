While being pregnant is a possible reason for a missed period, there may be factors related to your health or lifestyle that are causing the delay.

Medications

Some medications, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, thyroid medications, anticonvulsants, and some chemotherapy medications, may cause your period to be absent or delayed

Perimenopause and Menopause

Perimenopause is the period of time of transition from reproductive age to a non-reproductive age. During this stage in a woman’s life, her period may be lighter, heavier, more frequent, or less frequent. In most cases, they'll just be something different than what you're used to.

Breastfeeding

A missed period is normal when you are breastfeeding but that doesn’t make you can’t get pregnant. Referred to as lactational amenorrhea, this is a phase that disrupts the rhythm of your menstrual cycle. After a few months, your monthly period should be right back on track.

Extreme exercise

Adopting a healthy lifestyle which includes exercising is good for the body but it should be one step at a time for the body to adjust.

Extreme exercise can cause alterations in pituitary hormones and thyroid hormones, resulting in changes in ovulation and menstruation. Talk to a fitness coach who can work with you on maintaining optimal nutrition, recommended stretching, and blood testing as needed, so that your body can support all of the physical demands that you are putting on it.

Weight loss or weight gain

Whether you’re overweight or underweight, any change in kg can affect your monthly cycle. Common health problems linked to weight and irregular menstruation include eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia, and uncontrolled diabetes.

Stress

A little stress in your life is fine, but chronic stress can throw your body out of balance. Stress activates the hormone cortisol and pushes your body into survival mode. If you are experiencing prolonged stress, your body can induce amenorrhea and will prevent menstruation.