We are leading a life that is full of junk food loaded with unhealthy calories. Because we are always on the run, being able to manage healthy eating is not possible for most of us.

Belly fat is not only an aesthetic issue, but it is also about one’s health.

Fat, overweight and obesity are harmful in the long run and depending on the criticality of the condition, it can substantially increase one’s risk of various health ailments.

Having a proper diet and exercising are effective ways to lose belly fat. Incorporating certain home remedies to your lifestyle can also do the trick.

Here are 5 home remedies to burn belly fat for a flat tummy:

Drink lots of water

Taking the recommended eight glasses of water per day will not only help with your digestion but it will also increase your metabolism and help reduce bloating.

Instead of taking a sugary drink, replace it with water so as to reduce your calorie intake. If the water feels a little too bland, add a splash of lime or lemon to make it a little bit more exciting.

Increase your protein intake

A quick way to lose belly fat without exercise is to increase your protein intake and reduce your carbs intake. The protein will help balance your blood sugar.

Proteins also lower the levels of insulin in your body which is the hormone responsible for stimulating storage of fats in the body, especially around the waist.

Make it a routine to drink green tea

Green tea contains catechins, which are compounds that help in waist-trimming. They increase your metabolism and help your liver in burning fat.

Trade-in your regular cup of coffee for some green tea and take about four to five cups daily for the best results. Avoid taking green tea that contains sugar so as not to override its health benefits.

Incorporate coconut oil in your diet

Although coconut oil is a fat itself, it can still help you lose belly fat. It contains unique fatty acids that have a positive effect on your metabolism.

The fat in coconut oil is used by your body as an energy source. Coconut oil is also thermogenic, so it helps your body burn fat.

Try lemon water

Studies have shown that when it comes to getting rid of belly fat, lemon water is amazing.

Lemon water detoxifies your liver. This is important because when the liver is clean, it works best and it metabolizes fat so the fat doesn't get stored in your stomach.

A simple recipe for lemon water is 2 cups of water, with the juice of half a lemon. It is okay to add some of the zest in there as well for added benefits.