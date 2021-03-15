Underarm excessive sweating, also called axillary hyperhidrosis, is an uncontrollable, annoying, embarrassing, and isolating problem (to say the least).

From the discomfort of sweat running down your sides to the embarrassment of obvious sweat stains to the fear of being “discovered,” uncontrollable underarm sweating can feel like it’s ruining your life.

Excessive sweating seldom causes physical harm, but the social and emotional toll on a person can be very serious. The recommended treatment depends on your problem: soaked shirts, smell, or yellow armpit stains.

You can reduce all of these to an extent with over-the-counter treatments and changed habits. Here are some ways to prevent underarm sweat:

Drink enough water

Whenever you feel hot or thirsty, drink a glass of cool water. This will bring your internal temperature down, so your body won’t have to lower it more by sweating.

Dress Strategically

Our wardrobe changes with the weather and with varied life situations. We dress light when it’s hot, we dress heavy when it’s cold.

For most people who suffer from excessive sweating, the sweat comes no matter the weather, the outfit, or the occasion. So, we have to be strategic about how we dress to reduce the sweat and hide it too.

Shower or bath regularly

Bacteria on your skin can turn old sweat into smelly armpits. Shower daily to wash away the sweat before this happens.

Try ending your shower with a minute or two of cool or cold water. This will lower your surface temperature, making you less likely to sweat right away. Pat your armpits dry with a soft towel. Vigorous scrubbing can stress your skin and cause more sweating

Wear antiperspirant deodorant

Ordinary deodorant only hides the smell. To stop soaking your clothes, you’ll need a product with antiperspirant. Apply this just before bed and right after you wake up, or after drying off from your shower.

Your skin is usually cool and dry during these times, so the antiperspirant can easily reach your sweat glands and block them.

Exercise regularly, to promote normal sweating

Regular exercise will trigger the release of endorphins, promoting a sense of relaxation and satisfaction.

The lowering of stress hormone levels through aerobic exercise, combined with endorphin release, puts your body at ease and lessens the chance of triggering an adrenal response to stressors (sweating is a result of an adrenal response).