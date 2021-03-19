Apart from being used as a leavening agent, baking soda is also used as a natural deodorant, hand cleanser, toothpaste, teeth whitener, cleaner, etc. While baking soda benefits are quite talked about, it is said that it should be consumed in small quantities as regular intake has been shown to support reduced general body functions by regulating the blood's natural pH levels, further reduced acid levels.

Here is a list of beneficial ways in which you can use baking soda.

Baking soda for acne

Baking soda is an excellent remedy for pimples and blackheads. It is a mild exfoliant that helps remove dead skin and cleans your pores. It does this while helping dry out and heal existing acne. Baking soda also has antibacterial properties, which prevent acne breakouts.

Method: Mix baking soda and until you get a smooth paste.

Wash your hands and your face and pat them dry with a clean towel.

Massage the paste onto your nose and other areas affected by pimples, blackheads, or whiteheads.

Leave it on for about 2-3 minutes and rinse off the paste with warm water.

Rinse your face for a second time with cool water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Finish by using a non-comedogenic moisturizer as baking soda can be quite drying on your face.

Baking soda for rashes

An addition of baking soda and coconut oil has soothing antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which help calm your skin.

Method: Mix the baking soda and the coconut oil until you get a smooth paste.

Apply this mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Rinse the mixture off with cool water.

Baking soda for dark lips

Honey and baking soda helps get rid of the dead skin cells from your lips. They also help bleach your skin to naturally lighten the colour of your lips.

Method: Combine honey and baking soda until you get a smooth paste.

Apply this mixture onto your lips and leave it on for about 2 minutes.

Using your fingertips, gently rub the mixture on your lips to exfoliate.

Baking soda for whitening teeth

Baking soda is a mild abrasive which helps remove the stains from the surface of your teeth, making them appear to be whiter.

Method: Mix the baking soda with a few drops of water until you get a thick paste.

Scoop the mixture up with your toothbrush and start brushing your teeth.

Do not brush your teeth sideways as this can be abrasive. Instead, gently brush it up using up and down and circular motions.

Rinse the toothbrush and your mouth.

Baking soda for body odour

Baking soda helps absorb the excess moisture from your body when you perspire. It also acts as a natural deodorant while killing bacteria and alkalizing the body so that it doesn’t perspire too much.

Method: Combine baking soda and lemon until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to the parts of your body that perspire a lot.

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes and then proceed to wash the mixture off in the shower.

Baking soda for thick hair

Baking soda helps gently cleanse your hair without the harsh chemicals that shampoo contains. It also helps add volume to your hair without stripping away its natural oils. This method also helps curb hair loss and promote new hair growth.

Method: Combine water, Castor oil and baking soda and store it in a shampoo bottle.

Rinse your hair with water and pour some of the baking soda solution onto your scalp.

Massage your scalp and your hair with the solution for a couple of minutes.

Rinse the baking soda out and proceed to condition your hair.

Squeeze the excess water out of your hair with a towel and proceed to let your hair air-dry.