Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Breast cancer isn’t a death sentence; when detected early you maximize your chances of surviving this dreaded condition

Breast Cancer Awareness. mastectomy.japatino / Getty Images

Breast cancer risk factors can vary, and some are beyond your control.

However, there are factors that can influence your risk and steps to minimize it:

1. Gender and Age: Women are at higher risk, and risk increases with age. Regular breast cancer screenings are essential.

2. Family History: A strong family history of breast cancer may increase your risk. Discuss this with a healthcare provider.

3. Genetics: BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations increase risk. Genetic testing and counseling can help assess your risk.

4. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Long-term use of HRT may increase risk. Discuss the pros and cons with your doctor.

5. Reproductive History: Early menstruation, late menopause, and having your first child after 30 can increase risk.

6. Lifestyle Factors: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, limiting alcohol intake, and avoiding smoking.

7. Breastfeeding: Breastfeeding may reduce the risk of breast cancer.

8. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity is linked to higher breast cancer risk. Try to maintain a healthy weight through diet and exercise.

9. Regular Screening: Early detection is key. Follow recommended screening guidelines for mammograms and self-exams.

Risk factors can interact in complex ways, and genetics play a significant role.

It's important to discuss your individual risk with a healthcare provider and follow their recommendations for screening and prevention.

