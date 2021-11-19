For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Normal sperm production takes 60 to 90 days. That means the effects of poor lifestyle choices can be reversed in just two or three months.

Here are some of the most common behaviours responsible for lowering his sperm count and what to do about them.

Not ejaculating enough

It’s a misconception that men have to save up sperm when it’s baby-making time. In fact, frequent sexual activity is important for sperm health. If the body isn’t getting the message to produce sperm, it won’t produce as much.

Essentially, use it or lose it. Health experts recommend that males ejaculate once or twice a week to maintain production.

Heat exposure

Exposure to heat is known to affect sperm production. hot tubs and even heated car seats are all culprits, but one of the most common sources of heat is laptops. Laptop computers can literally cook the sperm.

It’s also worth noting that certain occupations that involve heat, such as working as a chef in a hot kitchen or as a firefighter in a non-breathable uniform, can have a negative effect on sperm count.

Smoking

Smoking either tobacco or marijuana may reduce sperm count, efficacy and quality. Toxins and contaminants make their way from the lungs through the circulatory system to the testicles.

Studies have shown that simply stopping smoking can have an effect on sperm count within a couple of months.

Getting stressed

It’s difficult to quantify the effects of stress due to its subjective nature, but fertility experts, in general, recommend that men try to reduce it. Research has found that men who feel stressed are more likely to have lower concentrations of sperm. Stress leads to increased levels of the hormone glucocorticoid, which can have a negative effect on the production of testosterone and sperm. Taking anti-anxiety medications or antidepressants can worsen the problem. “Certain medications can lead to erectile dysfunction and affect the amount of ejaculate.

Wearing briefs or tight pants

Underwear or any clothing that hugs the scrotal sac close to the body is not recommended. The ideal temperature for sperm production is a few degrees lower than body temperature, which is why the testicles sit where they do. When they’re held too close to the body, the testicles can’t regulate temperature to allow for healthy sperm production.

Drinking too much alcohol

When consumed in high doses, alcohol can affect the ability of the testes to produce sperm.