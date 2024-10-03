Ghana's Western North records 1st Monkeypox case; 230 suspected in 88 districts

In an official statement, the GHS disclosed that "230 suspected cases of monkeypox have been identified across 88 districts nationwide." The service also confirmed that 25 individuals who had direct contact with the patient have been identified and are under active monitoring to prevent further spread of the virus.

The GHS has commenced a preliminary public health investigation into the confirmed monkeypox case and will inform the World Health Organization (WHO) as part of its coordinated response. The public is urged to stay vigilant and adhere to recommended health protocols to curb the transmission of the virus.

Monkeypox, now commonly referred to as Mpox, is an infectious disease marked by symptoms such as a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, and fatigue. While most patients recover fully, severe illness can occur in some cases.

Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), a double-stranded DNA virus belonging to the Orthopoxvirus genus within the Poxviridae family, which also includes the variola virus (responsible for smallpox), cowpox, and vaccinia.

The monkeypox virus is categorised into two distinct clades: clade I, which is further divided into subclades Ia and Ib, and clade II, consisting of subclades IIa and IIb.