Here are effective home remedies for frequent urination

They are sold as tablets, capsules, powders, teas, extracts, and fresh or dried plants. People use herbal medicines to try to maintain or improve health.

Many people believe that products labelled “natural” are always safe and good for them.

If you have issues with frequent urination, here are some natural remedies for you.

Corn silk

Corn silk or maize silk is a highly effective herbal cure for frequent urination.

Corn silk or maize silk is a yellowish thread-like strand found inside the husk of corn or maize, some times it can be brown in colour too. It can be removed from the corn cob.

Preparation

A sufficient quantity of corn silk whether fresh or dry will be boil in fresh water, and a person suffering from frequent urination will be taking it one cup in the morning and afternoon and night in replacement of water during the period of treatment for like 30 days.

It should be noted that it is good to just boil the quantity you can take per day. Each day you’ll prepare a new one for that day. The perfect reality is corn or maize silk will cure frequent urination.

Aloe vera

A sufficient quantity of Fresh aloe vera should be washed and liquid extracted. A person suffering from frequent urination should take one small cup in the morning and one small cup at night before going to sleep.

Warning

It should be noted that when you want to go on corn silk herbal cure, it is not advisable to be on other drugs as well.