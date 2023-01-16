How to lose belly fat after delivering a baby: 4 best tips

Losing this weight post delivering the baby is not that easy.

Post pregnancy belly fat is one common concern for expectant mothers.

And a good number of them will not put their mind to rest over this issue.

As every pregnancy and delivery are different, do not forget to check with your doctor before to take up any exercise plan. If you experience any kind of discomfort in exercising or experience heavy bleeding, do consult your doctor immediately.

Here are easy tips that will help you lose the postpartum belly fat easily.

Breastfeed your baby

Breastfeeding a baby can help a new mom burn around 500 calories per day. But it’s absolutely important to make sure that you are getting enough calories to produce breast milk.

Nothing can be more satisfying than knowing that you can burn calories even while at rest.

Eat frequently

Have more natural instead of processed foods. Women who are breastfeeding need around 1800 to 2200 calories in a day to ensure that their little one gets adequate nutrition. Eat small and frequent meals that are a mix of protein and carbs. This will make the energy you gain from them last longer. Avoid eating high-calorie processed foods that do not provide you with nutrition.

Start exercising

Even if you have recently delivered a baby, exercise should not take a backseat. If you are not someone who has been actively exercising always, just put on some music and dance. Look for some fun workouts where you can also involve your baby so that it’s a happy time for both of you.

Try deep belly breathing with abdominal contraction