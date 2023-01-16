It is difficult to cope between the responsibilities of being a new mom and returning to your old body.
How to lose belly fat after delivering a baby: 4 best tips
Most women gain weight during their pregnancy.
Losing this weight post delivering the baby is not that easy.
Post pregnancy belly fat is one common concern for expectant mothers.
And a good number of them will not put their mind to rest over this issue.
As every pregnancy and delivery are different, do not forget to check with your doctor before to take up any exercise plan. If you experience any kind of discomfort in exercising or experience heavy bleeding, do consult your doctor immediately.
Here are easy tips that will help you lose the postpartum belly fat easily.
- Breastfeed your baby
Breastfeeding a baby can help a new mom burn around 500 calories per day. But it’s absolutely important to make sure that you are getting enough calories to produce breast milk.
Nothing can be more satisfying than knowing that you can burn calories even while at rest.
- Eat frequently
Have more natural instead of processed foods. Women who are breastfeeding need around 1800 to 2200 calories in a day to ensure that their little one gets adequate nutrition. Eat small and frequent meals that are a mix of protein and carbs. This will make the energy you gain from them last longer. Avoid eating high-calorie processed foods that do not provide you with nutrition.
- Start exercising
Even if you have recently delivered a baby, exercise should not take a backseat. If you are not someone who has been actively exercising always, just put on some music and dance. Look for some fun workouts where you can also involve your baby so that it’s a happy time for both of you.
- Try deep belly breathing with abdominal contraction
You must have seen so many yogis doing this exercise. The exercise helps in toning and strengthening your abs and belly. Sit upright and breathe deeply drawing air from the diaphragm upward. Contract and hold your abs tight while inhaling and relax while exhaling. Slowly increase the amount of time you can hold your abs.
