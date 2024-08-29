4 ways to protect your mental health from toxic people

You also put your dignity and sanity at risk when you engage with toxicity; The way you think controls your entire life and this is why you shouldn't just let anybody get into your head especially if they are toxic. Here are four steps you can take to safeguard your mental health from toxic people:
Protecting your mental health from toxic people is important for maintaining your well-being. Toxic individuals can easily disrupt your peace and even your overall well-being the longer you interact with them.
Stop hanging out with them
Gradually distance yourself from toxic individuals. Start by reducing the time you spend with them. Avoid places where they frequent, stop answering their calls, and limit your responses to their texts. Creating physical and emotional distance is vital to regaining control over your environment.
Don't engage with them
If you find it difficult to avoid toxic people entirely, stop engaging with them when they display negative behaviour. Refuse to respond when they start their usual negativity or try to drag you into their drama. Silence can be a powerful tool in these situations, as it denies them the reaction they seek.
Set boundaries:
Make sure you don't tolerate everything, have your limits and make sure nobody crosses them. Let toxic people know what behaviour you will not tolerate. Be firm in your stance, and don't let them guilt-trip or manipulate you into compromising your well-being.
Focus on your own happiness:
Prioritise your mental health and happiness above all else. Surround yourself with positive influences, engage in activities that bring you joy, and practice self-care regularly. When you focus on nurturing your own well-being, toxic people will have less power over you.
Your mind is your is a place only you can live in, make sure to keep it a positive and happy space by taking these steps, you can protect your mental health and create a more peaceful, positive environment for yourself.