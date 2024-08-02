ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 mental disorders you may experience due to hormonal imbalance

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Hormonal imbalance occurs when there is too much or too little hormone in the bloodstream.

mental disorders you may experience due to hormonal imbalance
mental disorders you may experience due to hormonal imbalance

Hormones are chemical messengers produced by glands in the endocrine system, and they regulate various functions in the body, including metabolism, growth, mood, and reproductive processes. Even slight imbalances can cause significant changes and affect the body in multiple ways.

Recommended articles

Understanding the connection between hormones and mental health can help in identifying and managing these conditions effectively. Here are five mental disorders that can result from hormonal imbalances:

  • Description: Depression involves persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest, and low energy. Hormonal imbalances, particularly in thyroid hormones, estrogen, and progesterone, can play a significant role in the development of depressive symptoms.
ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, hypothyroidism (low thyroid hormone levels) is linked to increased rates of depression.

Depression[Everypixelcom]
Depression[Everypixelcom] Pulse Nigeria
  • Description: Anxiety disorders encompass a range of conditions characterized by excessive worry and nervousness. Fluctuations in cortisol and thyroid hormones can exacerbate anxiety. Conditions like hyperthyroidism (excessive thyroid hormone production) are known to heighten anxiety levels.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Description: Bipolar disorder involves episodes of mania and depression. Hormonal imbalances, such as those involving the thyroid gland, can influence mood stability. For example, hyperthyroidism can induce manic episodes, while hypothyroidism can lead to depressive episodes.
Bipolar [DALL-E2024]
Bipolar [DALL-E2024] Pulse Nigeria
  • Description: Irritability is a common symptom associated with hormonal fluctuations, especially in conditions like premenstrual syndrome (PMS), menopause, or thyroid imbalances. Elevated cortisol levels due to stress or hormonal shifts can lead to increased irritability and mood swings.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Description: Amnesia refers to memory loss, which can be either partial or complete. Hormonal imbalances, particularly those involving cortisol, can affect memory and cognitive function.

High levels of cortisol, often due to chronic stress, can impair the hippocampus, a brain region critical for memory formation, leading to difficulties in remembering information or events.

These disorders illustrate how hormonal imbalances can manifest in various mental health issues. If you suspect hormonal issues are affecting your mental well-being, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why knees crack and pop [istockphoto]

Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Indomie and Egg- Kenny G kitchen

This is why you can't stop eating instant noodles

Why you are always tired

10 reasons you are always tired no matter how much sleep you get

Meat- [Hubpages]

People who belong to these blood groups must avoid meat; Here's why