5 mental disorders you may experience due to hormonal imbalance

Understanding the connection between hormones and mental health can help in identifying and managing these conditions effectively. Here are five mental disorders that can result from hormonal imbalances:

1. Depression

Description: Depression involves persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest, and low energy. Hormonal imbalances, particularly in thyroid hormones, estrogen, and progesterone, can play a significant role in the development of depressive symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, hypothyroidism (low thyroid hormone levels) is linked to increased rates of depression.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Anxiety disorders

Description: Anxiety disorders encompass a range of conditions characterized by excessive worry and nervousness. Fluctuations in cortisol and thyroid hormones can exacerbate anxiety. Conditions like hyperthyroidism (excessive thyroid hormone production) are known to heighten anxiety levels.

3. Bipolar disorder

ADVERTISEMENT

Description: Bipolar disorder involves episodes of mania and depression. Hormonal imbalances, such as those involving the thyroid gland, can influence mood stability. For example, hyperthyroidism can induce manic episodes, while hypothyroidism can lead to depressive episodes.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Irritability

Description: Irritability is a common symptom associated with hormonal fluctuations, especially in conditions like premenstrual syndrome (PMS), menopause, or thyroid imbalances. Elevated cortisol levels due to stress or hormonal shifts can lead to increased irritability and mood swings.

5. Amnesia

ADVERTISEMENT

Description: Amnesia refers to memory loss, which can be either partial or complete. Hormonal imbalances, particularly those involving cortisol, can affect memory and cognitive function.

High levels of cortisol, often due to chronic stress, can impair the hippocampus, a brain region critical for memory formation, leading to difficulties in remembering information or events.