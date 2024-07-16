RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

5 symptoms and causes of infertility in women

If you've been trying to conceive for a while without success, it's natural to have questions and concerns.

What are the symptoms and causes of infertility in women?

Infertility, defined as the inability to get pregnant after one year of trying (or six months with women over 35), affects millions of couples worldwide.

While there's no single cause, infertility in women can stem from a variety of factors, and recognising the signs early can make a difference in seeking the right help and support.

A typical menstrual cycle lasts about 28 days, but it can vary. If your cycle is shorter than 21 days or longer than 35 days, or if it fluctuates significantly, it could be a sign of infertility. Regular cycles are often a sign that ovulation is happening normally, so irregular cycles might mean ovulation is not regular.

Painful periods could be a sign of infertility

While some discomfort during periods is normal, extremely painful periods could indicate conditions like endometriosis, which can affect fertility. If period pain is severe enough to disrupt daily activities, it’s a good idea to seek medical advice.

Unwanted facial hair, especially in a pattern typical for males (like on the chin or upper lip), can be a symptom of hormonal imbalance.

Excessive facial hair growth can be a symptom of hormonal imbalance

Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can cause excessive hair growth and are linked to infertility.

Missing periods occasionally can happen due to stress or changes in weight. However, if periods stop altogether or are missed frequently, it could be a sign that the body is not ovulating regularly, which is essential for fertility.

Very heavy periods can be a symptom of conditions such as fibroids or endometriosis, both of which can impact fertility. If you need to change your pad or tampon every hour or if your period lasts more than seven days, it's worth discussing with a healthcare provider.

Hormones regulate the menstrual cycle and ovulation. Conditions like PCOS or thyroid disorders can disrupt hormone levels, leading to infertility. Blood tests can help diagnose hormonal imbalances.

Both hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) and hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can interfere with ovulation. Symptoms may include fatigue, weight changes, and menstrual irregularities.

Having a body mass index (BMI) below 18.5 can cause hormonal changes that disrupt ovulation. Women with low body weight may not ovulate regularly or at all.

A BMI over 30 can also affect fertility. Excess fat tissue can lead to increased production of estrogen, which can interfere with ovulation.

Body weight can also affect fertility

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for reproductive health.

PCOS is a common cause of infertility, characterised by the presence of multiple cysts on the ovaries and an imbalance in reproductive hormones. Women with PCOS may experience irregular periods, excessive hair growth, and difficulty getting pregnant.

If you recognise any of these symptoms, consult a medical professional for evaluation and support.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

