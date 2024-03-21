How to cover your black spots perfectly with makeup

Here are some makeup hacks that'll have you covering up those pesky spots like a pro. Get ready to take notes!

Prep your skin

Before diving into your makeup bag, start with a clean canvas. Cleansing and moisturizing your skin are key steps to ensure your makeup glides on smoothly and stays put.

Use a hydrating moisturizer that suits your skin type to prevent any makeup from clinging to dry patches. And remember, a little prep goes a long way in making those spots disappear under the makeup.

Color correction

Enter the game-changer: color correctors. These little wonders work by neutralizing discolorations. For black spots, opt for an orange or peach-toned corrector.

Dab it only on the spots and blend gently. This step ensures that your foundation doesn’t have to work too hard, allowing for a more natural, less cakey finish.

Foundation

Choosing the right foundation is important. Go for a buildable, medium to full-coverage foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly.

The trick is to apply it in thin layers, building up coverage where you need it most without overdoing it.

Use a damp beauty sponge for a seamless blend, ensuring those corrected spots stay undercover.

Concealer: The finishing touch

For any spots still peeking through, a concealer is your best friend. Pick a concealer one shade lighter than your skin tone for brightening those areas without drawing attention to them.

Apply it with a precision brush and blend out the edges. This targeted approach keeps the rest of your face makeup minimal and natural-looking.

Confidence in a compact

And there you have it, your roadmap to hiding black spots with makeup. It's all about layering wisely and choosing products that work for your skin type and tone.