Edwina Akuffo-Addo, one of the three beautiful daughters of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is our celebrity beauty crush for the week.

In an Instagram post of by one of Ghanaian finest photographers, Focusnblur featured Edwina looking stunning as always.

We hardly see photos of Edwina trending on social media but the few we have seen so far are just gorgeous.

This up-close picture of her speaks volume about her great personality. In June 2017, together with her sisters, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo and Valerie Obaze, they set up a My Sister’s Keeper Foundation to create awareness and support children with autism.

Edwina can do no wrong in our beauty books with her impressive makeup and hairstyling tips.

Check out the photos below: