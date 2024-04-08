ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

This is how painkillers can affect your kidneys

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When pain strikes, reaching for a painkiller often feels like a quick and easy fix.

How painkillers affect your kidneys
How painkillers affect your kidneys

But did you know that frequent use of certain pain medications could be putting your kidneys at risk? Let’s delve into why those seemingly harmless pills could be more of a foe than a friend to your renal health.

Recommended articles

Painkillers, especially nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and naproxen, can cause harm to your kidneys in several ways.

They reduce blood flow to the kidneys, which can impair their functioning over time. Regular or high usage can lead to chronic kidney disease or even acute kidney injury in severe cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding the vital role kidneys play can shed light on why it’s important to keep them healthy. They filter waste from your blood, regulate blood pressure, and ensure your body has the right balance of minerals.

When painkillers disrupt kidney function, the balance your body relies on is thrown off, leading to potential long-term health issues.

While occasional use in healthy individuals may not pose a significant risk, those with existing kidney issues, the elderly, or individuals with conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure should be particularly cautious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cumulative effect of regular painkiller use can exacerbate existing conditions, leading to further renal damage.

So, what can you do to manage pain without putting your kidneys at risk? Opting for alternative pain management techniques such as physical therapy, exercise, or even meditation can be effective for some people.

If painkillers are necessary, using the lowest effective dose for the shortest period is advisable. Consulting with a healthcare provider for personalized advice is always the best course of action.

The convenience of painkillers masks the potential risk they pose to our kidneys. By being mindful of their use and exploring alternative pain management methods, we can protect these vital organs and maintain our overall health.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to medication, more is not always better. Keep your kidneys in mind the next time you reach for a painkiller, and make informed choices for your long-term well-being.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's why your vagina smells like fish[Businessinsider]

This is why your vagina smells like fish and here's how you can solve it

How painkillers affect your kidneys

This is how painkillers can affect your kidneys