Rimming is simply licking someone’s asshole. A lot of people find it quite unsettling probably from the fact that it’s somebody butthole than from the lack of passion. But it’s a very intimate sexual act.

A rim job is quite the mystifying sexual performance. That said, an article published in Playboy suggest that many ‘straight’ guys enjoy rimming too. This discovery debunked popular beliefs and points out that oral anal crosses gender and sexual orientation lines.

Shigella

Shigella tops our list of anus-to-oral transmittable STI. This highly contagious strain of bacteria is transferred when one ingests infected faecal matter. Vomiting, stomach cramps, fever, weight loss, diarrhoea with blood, rectal prolapse and toxic megacolon.

Shigella is treatable with antibiotics and usually lasts around a week but abnormal bowel movements can last for up to three months after treatment.

Gonorrhoea

If you skipped penile penetration for a rim job out of the fear of gono infection, you might just be in for a surprise. Licking your partner’s anus can also infect you with gonorrhoea usually in the throat.

Be careful you don’t get infected with drug-resistant gonorrhoea strain. “Drug-resistant” simply means that the bacteria have evolved to a stage where certain antibiotics no longer work against it. If you still have symptoms a week after treatment, you may need to give your doctor another call.

Syphilis

Syphilis is usually spread through skin to skin contact which makes rimming one of the variable ways to get infected.

While protective oral sex barriers including condoms may reduce the risk of infection, you should always get tested. It is easily treatable and completely curable.

Hepatitis A & B

Hepatitis A (HAV) is mostly spread through faecal-oral contact whilst Hepatitis B (HBV) hitch rides through sexual fluids.

Symptoms include nausea/vomiting, diarrhoea, jaundice, and muscle aches. Hepatitis can be fetal but being vaccinated against it can provide lifetime immunity while saving you the trouble of infections.

Gut infection

Aside from the transfer of intestinal worms, any bacteria that could potentially be spread through faecal matter can make rim jobs very risky. Salmonella and E. coli are easily transferrable from anus-to-mouth or mouth-to-anus.

Cryptosporidium and amebiasis parasites could also be contracted from ingesting infected faecal matter. These can be present in minuscule amounts of faecal matter in and around the anal opening/hole.

But hey, there’s still something for you if you really want to get freaky on the butt. Keep good anal hygiene and preferably wash down right before the act. Warm water and some antibacterial soap would do the trick.

Or get yourself a dental dam or a condom cut in half and spread over the asshole. The only condom not appropriate for use is those made out of lambskin. Lambskin is a natural membrane which has large pores suitable for STI passage.

Remember to ask your partner before trying it on them, surprises don’t always go down so well.