It is very important to note that not all STIs are marked by weird discharge, some are silent spreaders.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases [STIs] are often called a ‘silent epidemic’ for the very reason that they don’t typically have outward signs.

Cases of some sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) keeps surging according to a report by the National AIDS Control Programme.

HIV infections alone in Ghana have recorded an alarming 70.15% increase in just one year. The figure increased from 12,000 new infections in 2015 to 20,148 in 2016.

The craziest part: The actual number of people with STIs is probably much higher than what the National AIDS Control Programme reported because many people have no clue they’re infected.

1.Chlamydia

Chlamydia rarely has obvious signs in either women or men. It is a bacterial infection, is spread through unprotected vaginal, oral or anal sex. Severe infections in men that are not treated quickly can cause scarring in your urethra, making it more difficult to pee – and it may even require surgery.

2.Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis often called trich, is a common STD caused by a parasite. Trich is curable, but 70% of those infected don’t show any signs or symptoms. It can be cured with a single dose of antibiotics.

3.Herpes

Herpes is a virus causing contagious sores, most often around the mouth or on the genitals. While sores around the genitals or mouth are certainly a major sign of herpes, most people don’t show any symptoms.

4.HPV

It stands for Human papillomavirus. It's the most common sexually transmitted infection. HPV rarely has noticeable signs in either women or men. It is usually harmless and goes away by itself, but some types can lead to cancer or genital warts.

Just so you know

The truth is many of STIs have no signs or symptoms in the majority of people infected. Or they have mild signs that can be easily overlooked. The only way to know if you have an STI is to get tested.

You can talk to your healthcare provider about testing or visit a hospital to get tested. Whether the results come out positive or negative, either ways its a 'win' situation because then at least you know how best you can help yourself without it getting out of hands.

Condoms are very important too. Protect yourself!.