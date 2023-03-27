Unprotected sex? Here are 3 health risks you should know, remedies

There are times when you end up having sex without protection and there could be several reasons for your decision.

But having sex without a barrier can increase your chance of an unplanned pregnancy. Unprotected sex risks also include contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

Per the World Health Organization data, more than one million STIs are acquired every day across the globe. It doesn’t state that all these cases are linked to unprotected sex. But a barrier or protection during sex is always good.

Here are some health risks and things to do after having unprotected sex.

Urinary tract infection

It is an infection in any part of the urinary system, which includes the bladder, kidneys, ureters and urethra.

Experts suggest that you should remove any remaining fluids in the genital area by passing urine after having unsafe sex. This will help to prevent urinary tract infections to an extent.

Sexually transmitted infections

Sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea and chlamydia may pop up two weeks after having unprotected sex. You can have unusual discharge and pain while peeing, bleeding after sex and in between periods. This can be treated with antibiotics. So, a health checkup by a gynaecologist to rule out STI should be done. It’s always a good idea to test for STIs again after a few months.

Unwanted pregnancy

Unsafe sex might lead to unwanted or unplanned pregnancy, so emergency contraception is required.