ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know Africans can have blue eyes and blonde hair naturally?

Why some Africans have blue eyes and blonde hair [Instagram/pinterest]
Why some Africans have blue eyes and blonde hair [Instagram/pinterest]

Recommended articles

You'll recall that a woman in Ilorin, Risikat Azeez and her daughters went viral for their blue eyes. Her husband left her because her eyes were considered sinister, but is it?

Risikat has blue eyes [bbc]
Risikat has blue eyes [bbc] Pulse Nigeria

Blonde hair is an unusual characteristic in populations outside of Europe, but you can see it among Africans and Melanesians from some islands. Here's why:

ADVERTISEMENT

Their distinct traits are the result of a little mutation known as the OCA2 gene. Melanin is a unique chemical that gives skin, hair, and eyes their colour.

According to a Professor of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Hans Eiberg, everyone used to have brown eyes, but as humans evolved, the OCA2 gene underwent a strange genetic mutation that caused the chromosome to turn off, reducing melanin production in the iris.

Blue eyes can be caused by Waardenburg syndrome, a genetic deficiency that changes hair, skin, or eye pigmentation and can be passed down through family genetics, resulting in hearing loss in one ear.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study discovered that current Melanesians inherited favourable genetic variations from humans’ ancient, extinct ancestors, called the Neanderthal and Denisovan. These genes are not found in other human populations and may have had an important role in the adaptation of early modern human populations.

So, next time you see an African with blue eyes, now you know the reasons.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

3 Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

Why obese women give birth to twins [Todayshow}

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Why some Africans have blue eyes and blonde hair [Instagram/pinterest]

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Dangers of excess body fat

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it