Your chronic back pains may be due to these 2 sleeping positions

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Your sleeping position can greatly affect your comfort and health, and waking up with severe back and body pains is often the result of poor sleep posture.

A full sleep cycle lasts around 90 minutes [FrankTalknow.com]
The way you sleep might be silently contributing to your discomfort. If you frequently wake up sore, these two common positions might be to blame:

While some people find stomach-sleeping comfortable, it’s one of the worst positions for your spine and neck. When you sleep on your stomach, it flattens the natural curve of your spine, which can lead to back pain.

Sleeping on your stomach
Sleeping on your stomach
This position also forces you to twist your head to one side, causing neck strain and discomfort over time. It’s best to try to sleep on your side or back with proper support to maintain spinal alignment.

Curled up in a tight foetal position may feel cosy for most people, but it can cause issues for your spine and joints. When you sleep this way, your spine is not properly aligned, and the tight curling can put stress on your hips, back, and neck, leading to pain.

The foetal position [SleepFundation]
The foetal position [SleepFundation]

This position can also restrict breathing. Instead, aim for a more relaxed side-sleeping position with your knees slightly bent and a pillow between your legs to keep your spine in alignment.

By making simple changes to your sleep posture, you can wake up feeling more refreshed and pain-free. Remember, a good night's sleep starts with how you position your body, so choose a posture that promotes better spinal health and comfort.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

