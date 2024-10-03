Your chronic back pains may be due to these 2 sleeping positions

Sleeping on your stomach

While some people find stomach-sleeping comfortable, it’s one of the worst positions for your spine and neck. When you sleep on your stomach, it flattens the natural curve of your spine, which can lead to back pain.

This position also forces you to twist your head to one side, causing neck strain and discomfort over time. It’s best to try to sleep on your side or back with proper support to maintain spinal alignment.

Sleeping in the foetal position

Curled up in a tight foetal position may feel cosy for most people, but it can cause issues for your spine and joints. When you sleep this way, your spine is not properly aligned, and the tight curling can put stress on your hips, back, and neck, leading to pain.

This position can also restrict breathing. Instead, aim for a more relaxed side-sleeping position with your knees slightly bent and a pillow between your legs to keep your spine in alignment.

