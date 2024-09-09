The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

As the baby grows, it becomes harder to rest comfortably, and certain positions may be uncomfortable or even harmful. Let’s take a look at the most recommended sleeping positions for pregnant women and why they are beneficial.

1. Sleeping on the left side

One of the most recommended sleeping positions for pregnant women is sleeping on the left side.

This position improves blood circulation, allowing for optimal blood flow to the placenta and the baby. It also helps the kidneys efficiently remove waste and fluids from the body, reducing swelling in the legs and feet, which is common during pregnancy.

Sleeping on the left side also prevents the growing uterus from pressing on the liver, which is located on the right side of the abdomen. This is why doctors often advise pregnant women to favour the left side over the right.

2. Using a pillow for support

As the pregnancy progresses, many women find that simply sleeping on their side isn't enough to stay comfortable. To ease pressure on the back and support the growing belly, placing a pillow between the knees or under the belly can provide extra comfort.

Body pillows or specially designed pregnancy pillows are great tools that can help expectant mothers sleep better by keeping the spine aligned and reducing discomfort.

3. Semi-reclining position

Some pregnant women may find it difficult to sleep flat on their sides due to discomfort, particularly in the later stages of pregnancy. A semi-reclining position, where you prop yourself up with pillows at an angle, can be an excellent alternative. This position helps relieve pressure on the back and can also be helpful for those who suffer from acid reflux, a common issue during pregnancy.

4. Avoid sleeping on your back

While it may have been a comfortable position before pregnancy, sleeping on your back is not recommended, especially after the first trimester.

In this position, the weight of the growing baby can compress the major blood vessels in the abdomen, such as the vena cava, which can reduce blood flow to both the baby and the mother. This can lead to dizziness, breathing difficulties, and even lower blood pressure. Sleeping on the back can also worsen back pain, making it harder to get restful sleep.

5. What about sleeping on the right side?

While sleeping on the left side is ideal, sleeping on the right side is generally considered safe as well. However, it's slightly less favourable than the left side because it might place a bit more pressure on the liver. That said, alternating between the right and left side can be a good way to remain comfortable without negatively affecting the baby’s health.

Every pregnancy is unique, so finding a sleeping position that works best for you, while keeping these guidelines in mind, is key to ensuring restful and safe sleep.