GB foods Ghana celebrates market women on International Women’s Day

GB foods as a company recognizes the immerse contribution of women in their value chain therefore the decision to engage market women on this important day in a heart-warming and meaningful dialogue at some market centres in the city of Accra.

In a series of interactions, Gbfoods using it GINO brand encouraged women to share their thoughts and experiences creating a space for open conversations and reflection on the challenges and successes of women as they navigate their social system.

Their responses were truly inspiring, spanning from encouraging women to get educated, acquiring a professional skill in other to develop themselves, and emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance given the many challenges women face across the world.

This advice resonated very well with many women who aspire to be self-reliant and financially stable. Many of the market women also testified to the quality and richness of the Gino tomato mix in their meal preparation.

Gbfoods then climaxed this engagement session with a presentation of a hamper, each consisting of Gino assorted products ranging from Gino tomato mix, Gino Max, Gino curry & Gino rice among others.

The market women also expressed their utmost gratitude to Gino and GB foods for this profound gesture shown to them.

