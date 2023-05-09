The maiden edition was loaded with great music that literally drew fans from all over Accra.
Jagermeister puts fashion at the forefront at the Meisters Expression Festival in Ghana
From skyscraper boots, body paint, and flashy neon skirts, to Gucci-style sunglasses, and matching prints, Jagermeister’s Meisters Expression Festival was the center of festival fashion.
With performances by Stonebwoy, Niniola, The Compozers, Sefa, Efya Nokturnal, and Darkoovibes amongst others. The 2-day event was the perfect opportunity for bold and playful looks to come out and play and guests certainly delivered.
With two days of non-stop entertainment, the festival was headlined by some of the biggest names in the African music industry, including Stonebwoy, Niniola, The Compozers, Sefa, Efya Nokturnal, and Darkoovibes.
The Meisters' Expression Festival wasn't just about fashion though; it was a celebration of creativity and individuality. It was a space where people could express themselves without limits, and be celebrated for their unique style choices. So it's no surprise that this festival drew in fashion enthusiasts from far and wide, all eager to showcase their personal style and be a part of this exciting event.
Jagermeister proved itself to be a brand that values progressive societal change and encourages people to break free from conventionality and be the Meister.
If you missed out on the festival, don't worry! Check out some of the most exciting festival fashion moments that will inspire you to unleash your unique style and embrace your inner Meister.
