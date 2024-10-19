Jay Foley and Abena Soreno to Host 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Jay Foley, a well-known figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry, has built a strong reputation over the years. He rose to prominence as the host of 4syte TV and has since expanded his career into radio and television management. He currently works with 3 Music as Head of Programmes and presents their morning show.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s event, themed Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour, will showcase cutting-edge style and innovation, highlighting the talents of influencers who continue to shape the digital landscape in Ghana and across Africa. With over 21,000 nominations and 1.3 million votes cast, the awards are set to be a spectacular celebration of creativity and influence.