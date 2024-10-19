Jay Foley and Abena Soreno to Host 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Abena Soreno, the host of Up and Running on Guide Radio owned by Daily Guide Network, brings her extensive experience in radio presenting and news anchoring to the event. With a background in Political Science from the University of Ghana, Soreno is known for her dynamic on-air presence and strong event planning skills, making her the perfect co-host for the prestigious night.
The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards, one of the most anticipated events in Ghana's digital space, is set to take place on 19th October at the De Icon Event Centre. This year's ceremony will be hosted by the talented Jay Foley, returning for his second consecutive time, alongside media professional Abena Soreno.
Jay Foley, a well-known figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry, has built a strong reputation over the years. He rose to prominence as the host of 4syte TV and has since expanded his career into radio and television management. He currently works with 3 Music as Head of Programmes and presents their morning show.
This year’s event, themed Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour, will showcase cutting-edge style and innovation, highlighting the talents of influencers who continue to shape the digital landscape in Ghana and across Africa. With over 21,000 nominations and 1.3 million votes cast, the awards are set to be a spectacular celebration of creativity and influence.
The red carpet will feature vibrant hosts Gideon Nicholas Day, Esilfua Boris, Laila Sharu, and Nadia Chantel, engaging with influencers as they arrive in their AI-inspired outfits. With 23 categories recognising excellence across media, fashion, music, and more, the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards promises to be an unforgettable night.