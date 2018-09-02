news

The 2018 Glitz Style Awards was held yesterday, September 1st 2018, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Ghana’s premier lifestyle brand, Glitz Africa had a fourth edition of its successful and highly anticipated event, “Glitz Style Awards”, which celebrates individuals setting trends and raising standards with their fashion style.

The event was filled with distinguished ladies and gentlemen in the creative industry for one of the most glamorous award ceremonies on the African continent.

But let’s talk looks; who wore what. Truth is, the appearance game of our media personalities was impeccable. From fashion icons, to musicians, to actresses, everyone looked the occasion.

Pulse.com.gh brings you What your favourite celebrities wore to the 2018 Glitz Style Awards.