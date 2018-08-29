Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana


Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana

Step inside these lavish hotel suites for an unforgettable experience.

  • Published:
6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana play

6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana

There are amazing hotels and resorts scattered throughout the country, but these high-end luxury ones come with hefty price tags.

For people who love to de-stress in a classy way, then staying in a luxurious hotel is the best choice. The finest hotels in Ghana aren’t only for movie stars or business entrepreneurs, all are welcome as long as you are fortunate to pay.

Here are 6 of the luxurious hotel in Ghana brought to you by Pulse.com.gh.

1. Zaina Lodge

zaina logde play

zaina logde

 

Zaina Lodge is West Africa’s first luxury safari lodge, located in Mole National Park (Northern Region) . Zaina offers unparalleled service and luxury accommodations in exclusive locations in Ghana’s National Parks and community wildlife destinations.

2. Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Movenpick Ambassador Hotel play

Movenpick Ambassador Hotel

 

A tranquil home away from home, the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra provides an atmosphere of ease and convenience for its guests. From their amazing pool, to their delicious BBQ, not forgetting their state of the  art interior, Mövenpick is the totally breathtaking.

3. Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel

Kempinski play

Kempinski

 

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City - Accra is the only five-star luxury hotel offering ultra-morden meeting facilities and services in the city. Conveniently located in the downtown area and in close proximity to the State House, the Accra International Conference Centre and the National Theatre.

4. Lou Moon Lodge

Lou Moon play

Lou Moon

 

Set on a 10-hectare park in Axim, Lou Moon Lodge is located right on the beach. It offers a private beach area with a natural pool, free Wi-Fi access in public areas and an African-style décor.

5. Golden Tulip Hotel Accra

Golden Tulip play

Golden Tulip

 

Golden Tulip Accra offers 24-hour reception, a garden, outdoor swimming pool, furnished terrace, casino and free Wi-Fi throughout. They also serve both international and local cuisines.

6. Labadi Beach Hotel

Golden Tulip play

Golden Tulip

 

Located on the beach front, 7 km from Accra city centre, Labadi Beach Hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool and air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi access. Facilities include a sauna and fitness room, and massages are available.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Travel Tips: Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday
Breakfast recipe: How to prepare delicious egg sauce Breakfast recipe How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Pulse Foods: How to make coconut chips Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips
Pulse Food: How to Make Home Made Margarine Pulse Food How to Make Home Made Margarine
Dark chocolate: Why you should eat more dark chocolate Dark chocolate Why you should eat more dark chocolate
Beauty Tips: 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow Beauty Tips 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Pulse Food How to Make Home Made Margarinebullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glowbullet
4 Relationships Tips 5 signs your boyfriend really loves youbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
6 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
7 Travel Tips How to sleep comfortably on a bus from Accra to...bullet
8 Dental Hygiene 6 foods to eat for naturally white teethbullet
9 Travel Tips 5 things you need to do before you travelbullet
10 Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips
Pulse Food How to Make Home Made Margarine
Beauty Tips 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow
Beach Holiday in Ghana These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Pulse Food How to make apple pie
Travel Tips 5 frugal ways to save on vacation
Travel Tips 5 things you need to do before you travel
Pulse Food How to fry spicy mushrooms at home
Pulse Food 2 easy ways to store fresh mushroom
Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips

Top Videos

1 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
4 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
9 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Beach Holiday in Ghana These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder
Amadioha vs Sango A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder
Apple pie
Pulse Food How to make apple pie
Adorable family going on a trip
Travel Tips 5 frugal ways to save on vacation