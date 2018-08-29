6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana

news

There are amazing hotels and resorts scattered throughout the country, but these high-end luxury ones come with hefty price tags.

For people who love to de-stress in a classy way, then staying in a luxurious hotel is the best choice. The finest hotels in Ghana aren’t only for movie stars or business entrepreneurs, all are welcome as long as you are fortunate to pay.

Here are 6 of the luxurious hotel in Ghana brought to you by Pulse.com.gh.

1. Zaina Lodge

Zaina Lodge is West Africa’s first luxury safari lodge, located in Mole National Park (Northern Region) . Zaina offers unparalleled service and luxury accommodations in exclusive locations in Ghana’s National Parks and community wildlife destinations.

2. Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

A tranquil home away from home, the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra provides an atmosphere of ease and convenience for its guests. From their amazing pool, to their delicious BBQ, not forgetting their state of the art interior, Mövenpick is the totally breathtaking.

3. Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City - Accra is the only five-star luxury hotel offering ultra-morden meeting facilities and services in the city. Conveniently located in the downtown area and in close proximity to the State House, the Accra International Conference Centre and the National Theatre.

4. Lou Moon Lodge

Set on a 10-hectare park in Axim, Lou Moon Lodge is located right on the beach. It offers a private beach area with a natural pool, free Wi-Fi access in public areas and an African-style décor.

5. Golden Tulip Hotel Accra

Golden Tulip Accra offers 24-hour reception, a garden, outdoor swimming pool, furnished terrace, casino and free Wi-Fi throughout. They also serve both international and local cuisines.

6. Labadi Beach Hotel

Located on the beach front, 7 km from Accra city centre, Labadi Beach Hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool and air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi access. Facilities include a sauna and fitness room, and massages are available.