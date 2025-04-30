Linda Donkor: Breaking HIV Stigma One Voice at a Time named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 has entered its final and most exciting stage, spotlighting ten exceptional individuals who are making lasting changes in their communities. Among them is Linda Donkor, a dedicated HIV advocate and Data Manager from Chantan. Her work is deeply rooted in compassion, lived experience, and the belief that no one should suffer in silence because of stigma.

For over eight years, Linda has worked in the health sector, witnessing firsthand how antiretroviral drugs save lives. But alongside this hope, she also saw fear—many people were too ashamed or misinformed to seek help. That disconnect became her calling. Using her voice and digital platforms, Linda began a bold social media campaign to raise awareness, bust myths, and encourage testing and treatment.

“I’m motivated by the simple desire to see people thrive,” Linda says. “If someone reaches out looking for hope or understanding, I feel responsible. Just being there for them—sometimes that alone can save a life.”

To deepen her impact, she founded the Auntie Linda Foundation, which tackles HIV education and broader social challenges. The organization empowers women living with HIV, supports children and orphans affected by the disease, and advocates for the rights of vulnerable groups—including inmates in prison. Her outreach includes everything from educational workshops to donations and medical support.

Funding the foundation hasn't been easy. Linda often uses her government salary to keep the programs running—personally covering costs and making sacrifices to continue her mission. In addition, she organizes fundraising campaigns and accepts donations to sustain her work.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Through both online engagement and face-to-face outreach, Linda has helped countless people get tested, start treatment, and embrace life again. Many credit her with saving lives—not just through medical referrals, but through empathy and unwavering encouragement.