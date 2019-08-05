They say music is food for the soul. But have you heard of the saying that, “Poetry is food for the brain?”

Well if not, then you should give your eyes a treat now by sparing a few minute to read this amazing piece dubbed “After God Fear Woman” by young award-winning Ghanaian poet, Poetic Dela who doubles up as an Author and a content creator.

The poem addresses most of the popular issues guys face with women.

The piece isn’t one sided as the title suggest, it actually has a bit of advice for both men and women.

Written in a free-verse form and with the use of simple literary devices, the young Ghanaian writer and the one current Poet of the year at the recent GIJ Eminence Awards aims at getting the attention of whoever comes into contact with this spectacular piece.

Guys! We can assure of great ‘eyegasms’ after you feed your viewing ecstasies with this incredible piece dubbed “After God Fear Woman”.

Take a breather from your stressful routine and feed the brain a bit.

You can read the poem HERE!

Enjoy the read!