10 stylish female celebrities of 2022

Celebrity comes with a lot of expectations, including being the most fashionable people around.

In Ghana, a lot of our female celebrities gave us enough fashion inspiration to feed on this year.

But some, in particular, have consistently topped our best-dressed lists, and given us a lot to talk about.

So, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most fashionable female celebrities:

We applaud their risk-taking which has ultimately given us impeccable style tips for our next events.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere has been one of the most consistent fashionistas in the country. This year, she gave us back-to-back corporate styles that were so beautiful.

Jackie Appiah

Being one of the richest female celebrities in the country, Jackie Appiah served looks at different times. One thing is for sure, Jackie knows how to combine luxury and fashion.

Berla Mundi

Since Berla Mundi took over our screens, she never has had an off-fashion moment and slays effortlessly every single time. From the red carpet to her morning shows, Berla got her fashion game on lockdown this year.

Selly Galley

The Ghanaian actress has also been one of the most fashionable females we have seen this year. Selly thrills us every time with her stylish photoshoots and has had many of her looks recreated by fans.

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua has been consistent with her slay game since we knew her and we are not surprised she made this list. Style is one way to say who you are without using words and Nana Akua Addo is one fashionista that stands and commands attention with her remarkable fashion choices.

Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton is one of the most fashionable celebrities this year and she gave us many moments to marvel at her beauty. It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and no one does it better than gospel musician, Diana Hamilton.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is a fashion killer. She understands the assignment every time she steps out. We are never disappointed in her style. One thing is sure, Nana Ama McBrown isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions.

Joselyn Dumas

If you are looking for celebrities whose style you can imitate then you should not count out Joselyn Dumas. She is a top tier fashion influencer with the perfect pictures, perfect outfit and the perfect poses to keep us glued to her Instagram page.

Empress Jamila

Ghanaian stylist, Empress Jamila is an effortless beauty. Her fashion game is top-notch, and all the outfits are classy, fashionable and stylish.

