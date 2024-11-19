5 Ghanaian designers quietly putting Ghana on the global fashion map

The introduction of European tailoring during colonial times added diversity, and over the decades, this fusion has created a unique fashion identity

In recent years, Ghanaian designers have garnered international acclaim by innovatively merging traditional fabrics with modern aesthetics.

Here are some fashion designers who took Ghana globally.

Larry Jafaru Mohammed

Also known as Larry Jay, is a Ghanaian fashion designer and founder of the ethical unisex brand, Larry Jay.

His designs blend traditional West African aesthetics with contemporary fashion, reflecting his Northern Ghanaian and Islamic heritage. He modernises traditional garments, like loose-fitting robes inspired by Hausa culture.

Larry emphasises sustainability by using natural and biodegradable materials like cotton, silk, and jute. He partners with local artisans and upcycles discarded materials to empower communities.

He showcased his collections at Lagos Fashion Week and Accra Fashion Week he was also featured in Vogue and Vogue Italia

Larry aims to create an empowering brand that gives back to the communities it serves.

Larry's creative journey began in his youth, repurposing his mother's old wax prints into accessories. He founded his brand in 2012, drawing inspiration from nature, African cultures, and 1970s fashion trends.

Steve French

Ghanaian designer Steve French is one to watch when it comes to the Ghanaian fashion industry. Steve French Oduro is a young Ghanaian fashion designer, illustrator and stylist, textile designer .

STEVE FRENCH Pulse Ghana

He known for his unique approach to storytelling through fashion. His brand, Steve French, emphasises bold, avant-garde designs, often inspired by themes like mental health and cultural heritage.

STEVE FRENCH Pulse Ghana

French gained international recognition after winning the prestigious Gucci Fellowship in 2019, which allowed him to work with Gucci’s design team in Rome .

He has worked with prominent organisations like Vlisco & Co and showcased his collections at events such as International Fashion Week in Amsterdam. French’s designs have been featured in major publications, including CNN, Ndani Lifestyle, and i-D Magazine .

STEVE FRENCH Pulse Ghana

One of his most notable achievements is designing for supermodel Naomi Campbell. She wore a vibrant yellow and red wax print dress from his Celebration of Life collection for Essence magazine’s 50th anniversary. Campbell praised him as a “young designer from Ghana” and shared his work widely, helping to amplify his global profile .

STEVE FRENCH Pulse Ghana

Hassa Alfaziz Iddrisu

Hassa Alfaziz Iddrisu, also known as Hassan Alfaziz, is a Ghanaian fashion designer and the creative force behind the unisex brand Hazza.

Known for his contemporary and ethical approach to fashion, he gained recognition for his ability to merge cultural heritage with modern design.

His collection Ashasie3, which means “the beginning” in Akan, was showcased at Ghana Fashion and Design Week. The collection highlighted minimalist, functional designs inspired by maternal strength and resilience .

Internationally, Hassan’s work has been featured in major fashion events, including Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Accra, where Hazza stood out for its unisex and sustainable approach.

His designs often incorporate neutral tones and utilitarian aesthetics, appealing to a global audience interested in ethical and stylish urban wear. Hazza’s collections have also been lauded for pushing creative boundaries while fostering social impact .

Through his work, Hassan aims to position Hazza as a leading African brand in ethical fashion, blending functionality with storytelling. His international showcases have helped amplify Ghanaian design on the global stage.

Atto Tetteh

Atto Tetteh is a prominent Ghanaian fashion designer known for his vibrant and contemporary menswear brand, which blends traditional African aesthetics with modern streetwear influences.

Founded in 2014, his label has become a symbol of sartorial elegance, celebrating African culture through bold colors, intricate patterns, and high-quality craftsmanship. While his focus is on menswear, many of his designs have a unisex appeal, attracting a diverse clientele.

Tetteh has showcased his collections at major fashion events like Accra Fashion Week, SA Menswear Week, and Glitz Africa Fashion Week. His international acclaim includes features in Vogue and The Guardian and recognition by Beyoncé’s Black-Owned Business List in 2020. His work is available through global platforms like The Folklore and Merchants on Long in Cape Town .

One of his notable collections, “S Theorem,” explores themes of diversity and unity, utilizing traditional Ghanaian fabrics like fugu and kente. His latest line, “The Invisible Hand,” emphasizes individuality while maintaining cultural roots .

Chloe Asaam

Chloe Asaam is a rising Ghanaian fashion designer known for her innovative approach to blending tradition and technology.

Her work highlights the matriarchal history of Ghana, particularly from the Ashanti region, by integrating symbols of familial heritage with modern elements like QR codes embedded in her garments.

These codes reveal untold stories, giving her designs a narrative depth. Her collections are characterised by bold, vibrant colors, creating a balance between elegance and cultural significance .

Internationally, Asaam has gained recognition through platforms like the fashion Atlas, the Mercedes-Benz Week Tbilisi and the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Accra, where she was showcased as one of the city’s top design talents.

Her work reflects a commitment to sustainability and cultural storytelling, aiming to inspire global conversations about fashion and heritage .