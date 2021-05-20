Anita Akuffo continues her 'gram fashion streak in bright coloured African print dress

Yellow is one of the colours that most women are afraid to wear. Yellow outfits are always adorable because of the elegance, brightness, and attention it brings.

This colour is associated with laughter, optimism, fun, and laughter. One of the best ways to brighten up your day with your outfit is by rocking yellow.

Despite the beauty of the colour, it’s tricky to pull off. However, some celebrities have been able to slay with this colour effortlessly and we’re here for it.

Media personality, Anita Akua Akuffo has proven to be one of the best female presenters currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar. She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

Anita rocks yellow with elegance and poise. We can’t help but notice how beautiful she looks in this vibrant colour.

Pulse Ghana

The screen goddess stole our attention on the gram in her radiating African print dress with some yellow touches as sleeves and on the side.

She is a shade of beauty with her nude makeup and her Cornroll Rasta hairstyle.

The fashion icon's outfit gives her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.