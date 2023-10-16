Here are the top five best-dressed men who left an indelible impression at the event:
Top 5 best-dressed men at the EMY Africa Awards
The recently concluded EMY Africa Awards was a dazzling showcase of fashion and elegance, with some of the most influential and stylish men making a memorable mark on the red carpet.
1. Mawuli Gavor's charismatic byzantium suit
- Mawuli Gavor is not only known for his acting skills but also for his innate style and undeniable sex appeal.
He made a striking appearance on the red carpet in a flawless Byzantium suit that exuded sheer charisma.
His red carpet-presence was a testament to his fashion-forward sensibilities.
2. Adjetey Anang's timeless black suit
- Adjetey Anang, a stalwart in the world of fashion, once again showcased why he reigns supreme when it comes to sartorial choices.
He graced the occasion in a timeless black suit adorned with a matching black bow tie.
This classic ensemble highlighted his enduring sense of style and sophistication.
3. Elikem Kumordzi's tailor-made elegance
- Elikem Kumordzi, a skilled tailor by profession, embraced his unique sense of style on the red carpet.
His fashion statement was unconventional yet elegant, featuring a well-coordinated lace shirt and black trousers.
To proudly display his profession, he wore his tape measure around his neck, making a bold and memorable statement.
4. Kojo Soboh's dashing scarlet suit
- Kojo Soboh turned heads with his eye-catching scarlet suit, coupled with a stylish bow tie.
His ensemble was completed with the addition of dark sunglasses, adding an element of cuteness to his overall appearance.
Kojo Soboh's choice of attire was bold and unforgettable.
5. Joe Persky's Distinctive hat and black suit
- Joe Persky made a distinctive mark with his choice of a brown hat that perfectly complemented his black suit.
His fashion ensemble showcased a unique blend of sophistication and style, ensuring that he stood out in the crowd.
These five men set a remarkable standard for red-carpet fashion at the EMY Africa Awards.
Their impeccable choices not only left a lasting impression but also served as a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.
The event was undoubtedly a celebration of style, elegance, and individuality, with these gentlemen leading the way in the world of men's fashion.
