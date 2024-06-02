8 gold and silver moments from the just-ended TGMA

Osei Felicia's golden red dress

Osei Felicia captivated everyone with her golden red dress, a masterpiece that blended the fiery energy of red with the opulence of gold accents. The dress made a bold statement and positioned her as one of the night's most standout figures.

Efya's white and gold dress

Efya Nokturnal looked ethereal in a white and gold dress that exuded a regal charm. The gold embellishments on her gown added a layer of sophistication and glamour, perfectly capturing the golden theme of the night.

Efya Nokturnal Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashokor's silver and gold dress

Naa Ashokor's dress was a striking mix of silver and gold, creating a dazzling visual contrast that was both elegant and eye-catching. Her choice demonstrated a fearless approach to mixing metallics, making her one of the most memorable appearances.

Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner's brown gold suit

James Gardiner took a unique approach with a brown gold suit that stood out for its earthy tones paired with the shimmer of gold. This combination gave a fresh twist to the traditional red carpet attire, showcasing his distinctive style.

James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Mzbel's all-silver ensemble

Mzbel shone literally from head to toe in an all-silver outfit that sparkled brilliantly under the red carpet lights. Her look was a refreshing divergence from the gold theme, proving that silver can shine just as brightly on such a glamorous night.

Mzbel Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame's white and gold combination

Okyeame Kwame was the epitome of elegance in his white and gold ensemble. The outfit balanced classic style with festive flair, making it a perfect fit for the golden theme of the evening.

Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty's golden yellow dress

Empress Gifty added a vibrant splash of color to the night with her stunning yellow gold dress. The bright yellow hue paired with golden accents created a look that was both eye-catching and elegant, perfectly encapsulating the theme of the evening.

Efia Odo's golden gown

Efia Odo shined in a spectacular golden gown that was both chic and glamorous. The gown's sleek design and shimmering fabric ensured that she not only stood out but also reflected the grandeur and elegance of the night.

Each of these stars brought their unique fashion sense to the event, contributing to a night filled with luxury, elegance, and memorable style moments.