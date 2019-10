John Dumelo Jnr, the first child of Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo and his lovely wife, Gifty was a year older on October 13, 2019.

John Dumelo Jnr

The adorable celebrity couple gave Ghanaians the best family goals ever as they shared photos of them and their one year son in matching apparels.

The couple tied the knots in a beautiful traditional wedding in May 2018 followed by a lavish white wedding in May 2019 at the Royal Senchi, Ghana.

Check out more photos below: