Joselyn Dumas is about to make you fall hard with this white and burnt orange bikini combo

You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her acting duties.

The actress is well known for her sensational curvy body. And taking a time out on Sunday to lap up the rays beside the sea, she’s got us all wondering when we’ll be getting our own dose of vitamin C.

Yesterday, the actress posted a series of photos taken against a beautiful backdrop of a small sea that looks like she was having a yacht cruise. The photo shows Joselyn wearing a white and burnt orange bikini combo. wore her hair in voluminous curls and added a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sunlight.

"Howdy! Kissing a Girl," the actress captioned the post on Instagram.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana