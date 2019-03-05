So ahead of the socialite’s birthday, she decided to share some intimate details about her life. And this time, she reveals her real name.

A lot of people seem to have mistaken her showbiz name for her christened name. Probably because Moesha sounds fancier but hearing her real name, I’m inclined to go with that.

She wrote, “6days to my birthday. So grateful. So this is my Real name Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong … those who know, know. Pisces queen.”

I guess people just got confused with the pronunciation and turned it into Moesha for simplicity.