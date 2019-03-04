Moesha pulled a look from fashion goddess Kim K’s closet over the weekend in a two-piece neon green outfit.

Although Kim K was the first to wear it and mind you, she looked smashing in it. Moesha look has us wondering if the bulging extra curves was a hit or miss.

One would describe Kim K as having slender curves which seemed perfect for the fluid lines of the wrap skirt. Although it looked great on Moesha too, the bulging curves kind of made it look a tad bit tacky.

But Moesha’s bosom did the one-hand tube top a real solid more than Kim K. What do you think?