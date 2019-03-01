The Fine Boy No Dey Pay hitmaker is fast gaining popularity not only with her rhythmic music but her fashion sense is one to look up to.

We can’t ignore but pay our respects to how she glams up her waist bags turning it into arts of fashion.

Pink-ed up in biker shorts and cropped sweatshirts stretched tight around her bust.

Waist bag blazing white hot around the waist.

Cocotreyy, the redhead, with too much sauce, looking like a bag of money.

Have you seen a hot angel in white before?

Camo, boots and waist bag anyone?