Learn how you can replicate their ‘athleisure’ outfits. And trust me, there’s a style for everyone.
Sister Derby
Is it safe to say the African mermaid is the pioneer on the Ghanaian scene? Sister Deborah has been rocking biker shorts since we can remember.
Cookietee
Cookie came through in plum with matching hair.
Fella Makafui
Neon, black tee and oval sunnies came with Fella Makafui. Ah wa'da anaa?
Freda Rhymz
The rap queen fierced up in all black with a pop of colour from her sunnies.
Lydia Forson
Ms Forson came through with the whole snack look.
Efya
Efya looking all gingham!
READ ALSO: Efya is not a slay queen but we love her fashion choices
Wendy Shay
This safari print look from Wendy Shay is all for you.
Moesha Boduong
Bootylicious Moe also featured neon bike shorts with the controversial padded 'pampam'.
Sefa
Hi Sefa, I love your all neon look.
Nina Ricchie
The 'fyre' queen looking blazing white hot in black and white.