Learn how you can replicate their ‘athleisure’ outfits. And trust me, there’s a style for everyone.

Sister Derby

Is it safe to say the African mermaid is the pioneer on the Ghanaian scene? Sister Deborah has been rocking biker shorts since we can remember.

Cookietee

Cookie came through in plum with matching hair.

Fella Makafui

Neon, black tee and oval sunnies came with Fella Makafui. Ah wa'da anaa?

Freda Rhymz

The rap queen fierced up in all black with a pop of colour from her sunnies.

Lydia Forson

Ms Forson came through with the whole snack look.

Efya

Efya looking all gingham!

Wendy Shay

This safari print look from Wendy Shay is all for you.

Moesha Boduong

Bootylicious Moe also featured neon bike shorts with the controversial padded 'pampam'.

Sefa

Hi Sefa, I love your all neon look.

Nina Ricchie

The 'fyre' queen looking blazing white hot in black and white.