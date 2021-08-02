RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Nana Akua Addo brings all the drama in a Yartel custom dress at the Ghana women of the year honours 2021

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Nana Akua Addo made us fall in love with her turquoise blue dress for the Ghana women of the year honours 2021.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo

If there is one thing we know about Nana Akua Addo, aside from the fact she’s the ultimate fashion queen in Ghana and a major threat to most of her counterparts, is that she does not play when it comes to the red carpet. Known for her erratic nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, Nana brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

the 6th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours took place at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra on Sunday, 1st of August, 2021.

The event unveiled and celebrated both the Ghanaian indigenous and diaspora women who are making a great impact in society. For the past six years, the platform has showcased the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of the empowered woman in various fields of endeavour.

As usual, Nana Akua didn't let her guts down while showing up for the event. For the occasion, the Ghanaian actress wore a breathtaking, custom red gown by YARTEL, a Ghana-based label, and celebrity favourite beloved designer.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana

Her dress, a complete, long gown that grazes the floor was aesthetically pleasing featuring enormous and dramatic off-shoulder sleeves, a mini balloon style in front and a long train at the back.

She paired the couture gown with flawless, and blunt cut hair.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana

