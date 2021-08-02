Nana Akua Addo brings all the drama in a Yartel custom dress at the Ghana women of the year honours 2021

If there is one thing we know about Nana Akua Addo, aside from the fact she’s the ultimate fashion queen in Ghana and a major threat to most of her counterparts, is that she does not play when it comes to the red carpet. Known for her erratic nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, Nana brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.