Nana Brogya Sarpong showcases Ghana's rich culture at 2024 BET red carpet

Embodying the regal Asante heritage, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong graced the event in a full Kente cloth, adorned with gold bracelets and anklets.

His attire not only highlighted the beauty of traditional Ghanaian fashion but also brought a touch of royalty to the prestigious event.

During the after-party, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong transitioned into a sleek black suit, complemented by a striking leopard skin draped over his shoulder, further emphasizing his royal status.

Dompiahene Pulse Ghana

His presence was a powerful representation of his cultural roots and royal lineage. Among the memorable moments captured from the event were pictures of Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong seated alongside iconic singer Akon.

These images symbolized a cultural exchange and a blend of African heritage with global entertainment. Dompiahene is a stool name that signifies a chief who impetuses development and advancement with the effort and help of the community.

The office of the Dompiahene exemplifies oneness among his members to advance the communities through the provision of numerous services. An individual cannot overlook the outstanding qualities a Dompiahene possesses in delivering his delegated mandate.

Dompia Hene Pulse Ghana