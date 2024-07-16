RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Nana Brogya Sarpong showcases Ghana's rich culture at 2024 BET red carpet

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The Dompiahene of Asante Akyem Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, also known in private life as Carl Brogya-Sarpong, made a stunning appearance at the just-ended BET Red Carpet Awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Dompiahene at BET
As an invitee to this year's globally acclaimed entertainment event, the Agogo sub-chief showcased the richness of Asante culture in his attire and presence.

Embodying the regal Asante heritage, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong graced the event in a full Kente cloth, adorned with gold bracelets and anklets.

During the after-party, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong transitioned into a sleek black suit, complemented by a striking leopard skin draped over his shoulder, further emphasizing his royal status.

Dompiahene
His presence was a powerful representation of his cultural roots and royal lineage. Among the memorable moments captured from the event were pictures of Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong seated alongside iconic singer Akon.

These images symbolized a cultural exchange and a blend of African heritage with global entertainment. Dompiahene is a stool name that signifies a chief who impetuses development and advancement with the effort and help of the community.

The office of the Dompiahene exemplifies oneness among his members to advance the communities through the provision of numerous services. An individual cannot overlook the outstanding qualities a Dompiahene possesses in delivering his delegated mandate.

Dompia Hene
The first person to be on the stool was Nana Dr. Akosua Akyaa also known as Dr. Patricia A. Newton, Psychiatrist, Behavioral Scientist, Author, Activist and the Executive Director and Medical Director of the Black Psychiatrists of America.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

