Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

Adorned in a mixture of green, black and white, the award-winning screen goddess has shared a photo of herself in a stunning African print style inspiration for church.

Captioned “Christ is risen, even death could not hold him captive. We are dancing on empty graves,” the actress tells us how important Christ is in her life and still gives us an amazing outfit to compliment her faith.

Joselyn knows how to rock the Chinese styled hair and she compliments it with a green headband and she is standing out.