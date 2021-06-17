DIY Recipes: How to make Crispy and creamy doughnuts at home

Ingredients

2 (.25 ounce) envelopes active dry yeast

¼ cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees)

1 ½ cups lukewarm milk

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

⅓ cup shortening

5 cups all-purpose flour

1-quart vegetable oil for frying

⅓ cup butter

2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

4 tablespoons hot water or as needed

Method

Sprinkle the yeast over the warm water, and let stand for 5 minutes, or until foamy.

In a large bowl, mix together the yeast mixture, milk, sugar, salt, eggs, shortening, and 2 cups of flour. Mix for a few minutes at low speed, or stirring with a wooden spoon. Beat in remaining flour 1/2 cup at a time, until the dough no longer sticks to the bowl. Knead for about 5 minutes, or until smooth and elastic. Place the dough into a greased bowl, and cover. Set in a warm place to rise until double. The dough is ready if you touch it, and the indention remains.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface, and gently roll out to 1/2 inch thickness. Cut with a floured doughnut cutter. Let doughnuts sit out to rise again until double. Cover loosely with a cloth.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in confectioners' sugar and vanilla until smooth. Remove from heat, and stir in hot water one tablespoon at a time until the icing is somewhat thin, but not watery. Set aside.