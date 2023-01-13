This peanut butter can be used for soups or as a condiment.
DIY Recipes: How to make Peanut paste
Peanut butter known as groundnut paste is locally handmade in Ghana.
Ingredients
Groundnuts
Honey
Oil
Method
Roast groundnuts until fully cooked.
Place the groundnuts into a food processor bowl.
Turn on the food processor and wait till it turns into crumbs then into a thick paste.
Add the honey and a little oil and wait for the paste to become smooth.
Use the paste for soup or as a compliment to bread.
