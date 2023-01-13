ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make Peanut paste

Berlinda Entsie

Peanut butter known as groundnut paste is locally handmade in Ghana.




This peanut butter can be used for soups or as a condiment.

Ingredients

Groundnuts

Honey

Oil

Method

Roast groundnuts until fully cooked.

Place the groundnuts into a food processor bowl.

Turn on the food processor and wait till it turns into crumbs then into a thick paste.

Add the honey and a little oil and wait for the paste to become smooth.

Use the paste for soup or as a compliment to bread.

