DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage rolls

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is yummy and very delicious.

Sausage rolls
Sausage rolls

You can serve this snack with and beverage of your choice.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 red onions, halved, thinly sliced

1 1/2 tablespoon of brown sugar

2 sheets frozen ready-rolled puff pastry, partially thawed

1 egg, lightly beaten

8 thick beef sausages

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Heat oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes or until tender. Add sugar. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until caramelised. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.

Cut each pastry sheet into 4 squares. Place 1 square on a workbench. Brush 1 edge with egg. Spread 1 tablespoon of onion mixture over the pastry. Top with 1 sausage. Roll up pastry to enclose sausage, with an egg-brushed edge on top. Press to secure.

Place, seam side down, on a tray. Repeat with remaining pastry, egg, onion mixture and sausages. Brush tops with egg. Score with a knife. Sprinkle with pepper.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until sausages are cooked through and the pastry is golden.

Serve with any beverage of your choice.

