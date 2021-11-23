RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to prepare Kokonte

Popularly called "face the wall" in Ghana, Kokonte is a staple food eaten in many parts of the country.

Kokonte

Kokonte is mostly served with thick groundnut soup and chicken or dried fish.

Ingredients

2 cups Dried cassava flour

200 mls Water

Method

Pour two cups of water into a metallic cooking pot

Place it on the sauce of heat and boil

Whiles boiling, fetch some of the hot water and set it aside.

Add 2 and a half cups of cassava flour to the boiling water in bits

Stir with the wooden spatula whiles adding to ensure there is no lumps formation.

Knead the mixture with the wooden ladle to form a thick and consistent paste.

Continue kneading till you get the texture you need with no lumps.

When cooked, use a small bowl to scoop and mould into desired sizes.

Serve whiles hot with groundnut soup or palm nut soup.

Store the remaining into a refrigerator or food container.

