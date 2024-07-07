ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods men should avoid to reduce butt size

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

For men who are naturally endowed with a larger backside due to genetics and wish to reduce it, dietary changes can be an essential part of their strategy.

Certain foods can contribute to fat storage in areas like the buttocks, and avoiding them can help achieve a leaner figure. Here are specific foods to avoid if you want to lose weight in your backside:

Foods made from maize, such as kenkey, can contribute to weight gain, particularly in the lower body. These foods are high in carbohydrates, which can lead to an increase in body fat if consumed in excess.

Maize
  • Examples: Kenkey, cornmeal, and other maize-based dishes.
  • Reason: High carbohydrate content can contribute to fat accumulation if not balanced with sufficient physical activity.
maize foods
Soy products, including soy milk and tofu, contain phytoestrogens, which can mimic the hormone estrogen in the body. While moderate consumption is generally safe, excessive intake may contribute to fat distribution patterns similar to those influenced by estrogen.

  • Examples: Soy milk, tofu, tempeh, and soy-based meat substitutes.
  • Reason: Phytoestrogens may influence fat distribution, potentially leading to increased fat storage in the lower body.
Soy products
High sugar intake is linked to weight gain and fat accumulation, particularly in the abdominal and lower body regions. Reducing sugar can help manage weight more effectively.

  • Examples: Sodas, candies, pastries, and other sweets.
  • Reason: Excess sugar can lead to insulin resistance and increased fat storage.
Sugary foods
Sugary foods
Processed foods are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and empty calories, contributing to weight gain and fat accumulation.

  • Examples: Fast food, chips, pre-packaged snacks, and processed meats.
  • Reason: High in unhealthy fats and calories, leading to overall weight gain and increased body fat.
Processed meats
Processed meats
Full-fat dairy products can be high in saturated fats and calories, which can contribute to weight gain if consumed in large amounts.

  • Examples: Full-fat milk, cheese, butter, and ice cream.
  • Reason: High in saturated fats and calories, which can increase body fat.
High-fat dairy products
High-fat dairy products
Focus on a balanced diet rich in lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Incorporate plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains to maintain a healthy weight.

  • Lean proteins: Chicken, fish, beans, and legumes.
  • Healthy fats: Avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.
  • Complex carbs: Whole grains, brown rice, and quinoa.

Engage in regular physical activity that combines both cardiovascular and strength training exercises to help reduce overall body fat and tone muscles.

  • Cardio exercises: Running, cycling, and swimming.
  • Strength training: Squats, lunges, and leg lifts to tone the lower body.
Drink plenty of water to support metabolism and overall health. Staying hydrated can also help control hunger and prevent overeating.

By avoiding certain foods and focusing on a balanced diet and regular exercise, men can effectively reduce the size of their buttocks and manage their overall weight.

Paying attention to the types of food you consume and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are key to achieving and maintaining your desired body shape.

